astrodome
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
260 Apartments for rent in Astrodome, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
856 sqft
The Daphne Apartments in Houston, Texas Come visit The Daphe Apartments (formerly known as Parque View) and find your new home today! The Daphne Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments with furnished options for medical stays.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1412 sqft
Spacious apartments with granite counters, beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Sun deck with swimming pool, fitness center, game room, business center and dog park. Near Texas Medical Campus.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1463 sqft
Comfortable living with washer and dryer in every apartment, plus oversized walk-in closets. Fully-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to Brays Bayou, South Freeway.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
49 Units Available
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
856 sqft
A comfortable development offering plenty of amenities, these units are pet-friendly and offer dishwashers, walk-in closets, on-site laundry, air conditioning, fireplaces and new ranges in each kitchen. In a chic community near shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
55 Units Available
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$806
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
914 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1442 sqft
Variety of townhome/apartment choices with stylish design. Premier amenities package with a resort-style pool and a 1,900 sq. ft. athletic club. Residents enjoy the elegant, on-site clubhouse for social gatherings. Ideally located just minutes from Rice Univ, Univ of Houston, and Reliant Stadium.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
18 Units Available
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1232 sqft
Wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and granite countertops for upscale living. Athletic club with hydro-massager open 24 hours. Study spaces on each floor. Steps from Braes Bayou and Texas Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1467 sqft
A sparkling pool surrounded by palm trees, beautiful courtyard and impressive clubhouse are available to residents. Shopping and dining are easily accessible thanks to nearby Interstate 610. Attached garages are available in this gated community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1030 sqft
Just northwest of the Highway 610/Freeway 288 intersection, these partially furnished, one- and two-bedroom apartments are in the heart of Houston. Pet-friendly, the complex also has a pool, courtyard and a gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1178 sqft
Elegant pool with fountain. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, free weights. Open homes flooded with natural light. Bay window options with many floor plans. Reach 288 and I-610 in minutes flat.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
21 Units Available
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
865 sqft
Lush landscaping with creeks. Fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights. Walk-in closet with each bedroom. Immediate access to I-610 and 288.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1206 sqft
Fitness center with machines and free weights, spinning room, yoga/pilates studio, and group classes. Furnished apartments and seven-month leases available. Less than a mile to Texas Medical Center and Braes Bayou.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
26 Units Available
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$782
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
927 sqft
Celebrate a casual lifestyle with all of the amenities of nearby downtown Houston. Pet-friendly units feature W/D hookup, appliances, and extra storage. Pool and doorman on site with 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,231
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1048 sqft
Courtyards with park-like landscaping, waterfalls, ponds. Resort-style pool with brick tanning deck surrounded by towering palms. Spacious kitchens with breakfast bars, ample cabinet and counter space. Five minutes to Texas Medical Center, within two miles of Museum District.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes away from Medical Center, Reliant Stadium, shopping, restaurants and family-friendly entertainment. Gated community. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Gym, pool, pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Astrodome
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid-rise apartment complex with peaceful courtyard and pool. Located just minutes from downtown, a Medical Center and nearby shopping and dining. Modern finishes like stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,135
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1162 sqft
High ceilings and open floor plans with kitchen islands. Exposed brick walls and ductwork. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights and a private studio for yoga/pilates. Within blocks of the Braes Bayou walking trails.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1628 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit fireplaces. Handsome community offers outdoor recreation areas, pool, grill area, and a fully equipped gym. Just minutes from Hermann Park Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1222 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly apartment complex. Just steps from Hermann Park, an 18-hole golf course, and a leash-free dog park. Within walking distance from Houston's finest museums and theater districts.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
38 Units Available
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,087
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1276 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available residents.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
35 Units Available
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,474
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1520 sqft
Opening April 2017. Luxury units conveniently located in the heart of Texas Medical Center with easy access to the Hermann Park Golf Course, Museum District, Rice University and NRG Park. Pool, gym, dog park, concierge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1154 sqft
Two-tone paint, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings for elegant living. Resident events. Walking trail around community pond. Less than a mile to I-610.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
13 Units Available
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,240
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units conveniently located near MD Anderson Medical Center, shopping, art galleries, dining and entertainment. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Gym and clubhouse. Residents have access to fully equipped outdoor kitchen and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
19 Units Available
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Hermann Park Golf Course and Houston Zoo. Spacious apartments with varied floor plans and large, walk-in closets. Laid-back community with pool, clubhouse and cool coffee bar!
