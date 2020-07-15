/
North Harris Montgomery
7 Apartments For Rent Near North Harris Montgomery
195 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
295 Units Available
East Shore
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,807
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
86 Units Available
East Shore
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,045
1645 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community. Very near trails on which residents bike, hike, and jog. On-site yoga studio and access to water sports
50 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1386 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
15 Units Available
Alden Bridge
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1220 sqft
Apartments feature entertainment-style kitchens, dishwasher, large garden tubs and walk-in closets. Enjoy the lagoon-style pool with poolside gas grills, business center with conference room and online resident services.
20 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
18 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,026
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1436 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.