Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
24 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
West Creek Apartments
2211 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome location right in the center of Conroe with easy access to Lake Conroe and nearby grocery stores and dining options. Serene community with courtyard, dog park and pool. Patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances in units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
44 Units Available
Towers Woodland
366 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1532 sqft
Located between Interstate 45 and WG Jones State Forest, this property offers luxury apartments surrounded by lush grass and shady trees. Fun amenities include a game room, 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1232 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom homes in this community, which is situated on acres of land near Lake Conroe. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, gym, coffee bar, and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
14 Units Available
The Landings of Conroe
1840 Longmire Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1335 sqft
Located just off Longmire Road and Loop 336. Beautiful community with rolling hills, basketball court and tennis court. Units feature W/D, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
49 Units Available
Timbers of Pine Hollow
2020 Plantation Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
896 sqft
In Conroe, near Montgomery Plaza shopping, Cracker Barrel and I-45. Spacious interiors feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
54 Units Available
The Mansions Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1539 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1385 sqft
Open concept living spaces with kitchen islands in most floor plans. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. Fitness center with free instructor, strength-training equipment. Immediate access to I-45.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd, Conroe, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1187 sqft
Granite countertops and hardwood floors in a community that offers everything from a game room to a clubhouse. Property is located moments from Interstate 45 and within view of the WG Jones State Forest.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1317 sqft
Prime location near Lake Conroe, The Grand Theater and nearby golf resorts. Pristine, private community with dog park, carport, pool, playground and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated apartments with laundry in unit and huge closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
67 Units Available
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1351 sqft
New apartments featuring grand entries and lots of natural light. These chic locations offer gourmet kitchens, designer wood-style flooring, and large patios. Lots of space and open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
51 Units Available
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1225 sqft
New community located just a short drive from Lake Conroe. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, and high-end faucets with vegetable sprayers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
37 Units Available
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
972 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Lake Conroe and The Woodlands. Beautiful, newly renovated apartments with luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. Brand new gym and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
The Abbey at Montgomery Park
2201 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located minutes from The Woodlands and Lake Conroe. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and faux-wood floors. Residents' amenities include two swimming pools, spa, and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1099 sqft
Modern units with gourmet kitchens, oversized garden tubs, wood flooring, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to I-45 and all of greater Houston. Pet friendly with no weight restrictions.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature faux-wood flooring, two-toned cabinets and luxurious design touches. Community offers yoga, fitness center and resident lounge. Located close to Sam Houston National Forest and Crighton Theatre.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
34 Units Available
The Grand Estates in the Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$808
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1408 sqft
Beautifully high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and concierge service define this high-end property. Units range from one to four bedrooms. Moments away from dining options. Residents can enjoy a clubhouse on site as well.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
44 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1398 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1344 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1592 sqft
Resort-style pool with cascading fountain and lap lanes. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Bathrooms with oversized ceramic tile surrounds and jetted tubs. Just minutes to I-45 and WG Jones State Forest.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
229 Units Available
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1442 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to The Reserve at City Place!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
31 Units Available
Rosemary
541 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
Studio
$775
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1038 sqft
Kitchens designed with breakfast bars and pantry storage. Resident clubhouse with billiards, wide screen TV, and complimentary coffee station. Poolside gazebo and lounge with widescreen TV. WG Jones State Forest and I-45 both within a mile.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
22 Units Available
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1268 sqft
Premium apartments located near The Woodlands Mall, dining and entertainment, as well as museums and outdoor activities. Lush, beautiful grounds with resort-style pool and media room. Recently renovated.

Median Rent in Conroe

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Conroe is $891, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,091.
Studio
$786
1 Bed
$891
2 Beds
$1,091
3+ Beds
$1,487
City GuideConroe
What iconic rock and roll star played in the high football field of what was at the time a very small town? Elvis Presley made history in 1955 by shaking his hips for the residents of Conroe, Texas.

Conroe, Texas, is by any standard a booming town. The 2000 census recorded fewer than 37,000 people living within the 37.9 square miles that make up Conroe. When the Census Bureau came back in 2010, the town had spouted 20,000 new souls. Today, Conroe boasts 61,533, which is an impressive increase of over 36,000 since the 2000 census. What is the big draw in Conroe? For one thing, the city sits just seven miles away from Lake Conroe, a popular vacation spot. It is also just miles away from the Sam Houston National Forest, and within commuting range of the Houston-Sugar Land metropolitan area. If you are shopping for both outdoor recreation and big town amenities, then Conroe, Texas is a winner.

Having trouble with Craigslist Conroe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Living the Life in Conroe

The attraction of Conroe, Texas, is not so much what you find within the city limits as what sits around them. Conroe is close to major bodies of water, metropolitan cities and lot of natural forest. Maybe that is why the town experienced a population surge over the last decade and a half. Conroe is the county seat of Montgomery County and located just 40 miles outside of Houston. It is an hour away from the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Conroe itself is a medium-sized city with an independent school district and its own regional medical center. It is near the Lone Star College-Montgomery Campus and LSC University Center, as well.

Conroe offers a diverse range of real estate; anything from single-unit homes to condos for rent to apartments. The area has an above average rate of vacancy, meaning it shouldn't be too much of a challenge to find a rental property in Conroe that suits your needs in a short time. You might want to start looking two to three months in advance of your move. This will allow you to see a number of different property options before making a choice.

Rental proprietors are likely to be security conscious, requesting both deposits and advance rent payments. You can expect a full background check and employment verification, as well. When planning your relocation timeline, factor in the screening process necessary to do the identify verification.

Neighborhoods in Conroe

There are a whooping 16 neighborhoods to consider within the city limits of Conroe. The town is spread out over just under 40 square miles, so each community will have distinctive amenities.

League Line Rd/Longmire Rd: In the upper west corner of the city is the neighborhood that begins at the intersection of League Line Rd. and Interstate 45. It flows all the way down to the 336 and includes a portion of the Lake Conroe shoreline. This area offers home rentals and apartment complexes.

N. Frazier St/Silver Springs Rd: To the East of the League Line Rd. community is the N. Frazier St. neighborhood. This sliver of land runs parallel to I-45 and includes a small body of water named Shadow Lake. Running down the middle is N. Frazier St., hence the name.

Beach Airport Rd/State Loop: Perched on the upper east end of town is the neighborhood that includes the Lone Star Executive Airport. This region extends down the 105 towards the center of town. Here you will find anything from a duplex for rent to high-rise apartment complexes.

W. Davis St/Wilson Rd: One of a number of smaller neighborhoods in Conroe, this community begins at the intersection of 336 and I-45 and extends to Old Montgomery Rd. W. Davis St. intersects it down the middle. This region is home to the Buddy Moorhead Stadium, too.

N. Frazier St/Wilson Rd: Sitting right next door to the W. Davis St. community is another small neighborhood that covers the area from W. Cartwright Rd. to just past the 105.

City Center: Sandwiched in the middle of all the small neighborhoods in Conroe is the City Center. Here, renters have access to mostly small apartment complexes and high-rise buildings.

E. Davis St/Porter Rd: The last of the tiny neighborhoods in Conroe sits just east of the City Center. This region offers a mix of houses, apartments and mobile homes.

S. Loop 336 W/Old Magnolia Rd: Nestled under the group of tiny neighborhoods is the area of S. Loop. This community has a number of small bodies of water. Running through the middle of is the 336, which loops around Artesian Lake before crossing over the 2854.

Magnolia Pkwy/Old Conroe Rd: Jutting out from at the end of the S. Loop neighborhood is the community that makes up the western edge of Conroe. This area goes from I-45 to Honea Egypt Rd., and borders the neighboring town of Magnolia.

Beach: Directly east of the small neighborhoods in Conroe is a larger community called Beach. This area, oddly enough, has nothing to do with water. It starts at S. Frazier St. with a panhandle that extends to Porter Rd. then fans out in all directions until the 3083 intersects with Crighton Rd. to the south and E. Davis St. to the north.

Fm 1314 Rd/Stidham Rd: Just under the Beach community is a slightly larger neighborhood that runs parallel with I-45. This region starts where Beach ends and extends down to Ehlers Rd.

Fm 1314 Rd/Calhoun Rd: The three largest neighborhoods in Conroe are found in the southern region of town. The first starts at Crighton Rd and extends south all the way to the city limits near Old Houston Rd. This area offers mobile home parks, houses and apartment complexes.

Woodloch: Skirting along the western edge of Conroe is the small community of Woodloch. Woodloch borders The Woodlands, Texas and runs parallel to I-45.

Grangerland: Grangerland is the second in the grouping of larger Conroe, Texas neighborhoods. This region covers the eastern side of the town and includes a sliver of the Sam Houston National Forest.

Fm 2090 Rd/Firetower Rd: The third of the large neighborhoods sits in the southern most region of town. The community runs parallel with I-69 and borders New Caney, TX.

Fm 1485 Rd/Old Houston Rd: Sandwiched between two larger neighborhoods is a sliver of a community that runs from the Farm to Market Rd. 1485 to Dry Creek. This area is one of two neighborhoods that make up the southern tip of the city.

What Conroe has to Offer

Conroe is a medium-sized town, meaning you don't have to put up with all the ruckus you see in metropolitan areas, but it is still big enough to offer some perks. For example, in the downtown area on Main Street, residents enjoy the exhibits of the Louis H. Wheeler Fine Art Gallery. One of the bigger attractions found in the city of Conroe is the Crighton Theatre home to the Sounds of Texas Music Series. The Owen Theatre is the stage of choice for both the Crighton Players and the Crighton Kidz.

Transportation offerings in Conroe vary. Drivers are close to a number of mainstream travel routes such as I-45 and the Texas Loop 336, which circles the city. Conroe is working on improving public transport options, as well, with their Conroe Connection.

Residents of Conroe have the best of all worlds. They are close enough to Houston to enjoy city life. The town is large enough on its own to offer distinctive culture that includes fine dining and art, and it sits within miles of Lake Conroe for the outdoor lovers.

June 2020 Conroe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Conroe Rent Report. Conroe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Conroe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Conroe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Conroe Rent Report. Conroe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Conroe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Conroe rents decline sharply over the past month

Conroe rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Conroe stand at $892 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,091 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Conroe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Conroe throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Conroe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Conroe has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Conroe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Conroe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,091 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Conroe.
    • While rents in Conroe remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Conroe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Conroe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Conroe?
    In Conroe, the median rent is $786 for a studio, $891 for a 1-bedroom, $1,091 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,487 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Conroe, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Conroe?
    Some of the colleges located in the Conroe area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, Baylor College of Medicine, and Houston Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Conroe?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Conroe from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

