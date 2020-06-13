104 Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX

Neighborhoods in Conroe

There are a whooping 16 neighborhoods to consider within the city limits of Conroe. The town is spread out over just under 40 square miles, so each community will have distinctive amenities.

League Line Rd/Longmire Rd: In the upper west corner of the city is the neighborhood that begins at the intersection of League Line Rd. and Interstate 45. It flows all the way down to the 336 and includes a portion of the Lake Conroe shoreline. This area offers home rentals and apartment complexes.

N. Frazier St/Silver Springs Rd: To the East of the League Line Rd. community is the N. Frazier St. neighborhood. This sliver of land runs parallel to I-45 and includes a small body of water named Shadow Lake. Running down the middle is N. Frazier St., hence the name.

Beach Airport Rd/State Loop: Perched on the upper east end of town is the neighborhood that includes the Lone Star Executive Airport. This region extends down the 105 towards the center of town. Here you will find anything from a duplex for rent to high-rise apartment complexes.

W. Davis St/Wilson Rd: One of a number of smaller neighborhoods in Conroe, this community begins at the intersection of 336 and I-45 and extends to Old Montgomery Rd. W. Davis St. intersects it down the middle. This region is home to the Buddy Moorhead Stadium, too.

N. Frazier St/Wilson Rd: Sitting right next door to the W. Davis St. community is another small neighborhood that covers the area from W. Cartwright Rd. to just past the 105.

City Center: Sandwiched in the middle of all the small neighborhoods in Conroe is the City Center. Here, renters have access to mostly small apartment complexes and high-rise buildings.

E. Davis St/Porter Rd: The last of the tiny neighborhoods in Conroe sits just east of the City Center. This region offers a mix of houses, apartments and mobile homes.

S. Loop 336 W/Old Magnolia Rd: Nestled under the group of tiny neighborhoods is the area of S. Loop. This community has a number of small bodies of water. Running through the middle of is the 336, which loops around Artesian Lake before crossing over the 2854.

Magnolia Pkwy/Old Conroe Rd: Jutting out from at the end of the S. Loop neighborhood is the community that makes up the western edge of Conroe. This area goes from I-45 to Honea Egypt Rd., and borders the neighboring town of Magnolia.

Beach: Directly east of the small neighborhoods in Conroe is a larger community called Beach. This area, oddly enough, has nothing to do with water. It starts at S. Frazier St. with a panhandle that extends to Porter Rd. then fans out in all directions until the 3083 intersects with Crighton Rd. to the south and E. Davis St. to the north.

Fm 1314 Rd/Stidham Rd: Just under the Beach community is a slightly larger neighborhood that runs parallel with I-45. This region starts where Beach ends and extends down to Ehlers Rd.

Fm 1314 Rd/Calhoun Rd: The three largest neighborhoods in Conroe are found in the southern region of town. The first starts at Crighton Rd and extends south all the way to the city limits near Old Houston Rd. This area offers mobile home parks, houses and apartment complexes.

Woodloch: Skirting along the western edge of Conroe is the small community of Woodloch. Woodloch borders The Woodlands, Texas and runs parallel to I-45.

Grangerland: Grangerland is the second in the grouping of larger Conroe, Texas neighborhoods. This region covers the eastern side of the town and includes a sliver of the Sam Houston National Forest.

Fm 2090 Rd/Firetower Rd: The third of the large neighborhoods sits in the southern most region of town. The community runs parallel with I-69 and borders New Caney, TX.

Fm 1485 Rd/Old Houston Rd: Sandwiched between two larger neighborhoods is a sliver of a community that runs from the Farm to Market Rd. 1485 to Dry Creek. This area is one of two neighborhoods that make up the southern tip of the city.