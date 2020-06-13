104 Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX📍
Conroe, Texas, is by any standard a booming town. The 2000 census recorded fewer than 37,000 people living within the 37.9 square miles that make up Conroe. When the Census Bureau came back in 2010, the town had spouted 20,000 new souls. Today, Conroe boasts 61,533, which is an impressive increase of over 36,000 since the 2000 census. What is the big draw in Conroe? For one thing, the city sits just seven miles away from Lake Conroe, a popular vacation spot. It is also just miles away from the Sam Houston National Forest, and within commuting range of the Houston-Sugar Land metropolitan area. If you are shopping for both outdoor recreation and big town amenities, then Conroe, Texas is a winner.
Having trouble with Craigslist Conroe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
The attraction of Conroe, Texas, is not so much what you find within the city limits as what sits around them. Conroe is close to major bodies of water, metropolitan cities and lot of natural forest. Maybe that is why the town experienced a population surge over the last decade and a half. Conroe is the county seat of Montgomery County and located just 40 miles outside of Houston. It is an hour away from the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
Conroe itself is a medium-sized city with an independent school district and its own regional medical center. It is near the Lone Star College-Montgomery Campus and LSC University Center, as well.
Conroe offers a diverse range of real estate; anything from single-unit homes to condos for rent to apartments. The area has an above average rate of vacancy, meaning it shouldn't be too much of a challenge to find a rental property in Conroe that suits your needs in a short time. You might want to start looking two to three months in advance of your move. This will allow you to see a number of different property options before making a choice.
Rental proprietors are likely to be security conscious, requesting both deposits and advance rent payments. You can expect a full background check and employment verification, as well. When planning your relocation timeline, factor in the screening process necessary to do the identify verification.
There are a whooping 16 neighborhoods to consider within the city limits of Conroe. The town is spread out over just under 40 square miles, so each community will have distinctive amenities.
League Line Rd/Longmire Rd: In the upper west corner of the city is the neighborhood that begins at the intersection of League Line Rd. and Interstate 45. It flows all the way down to the 336 and includes a portion of the Lake Conroe shoreline. This area offers home rentals and apartment complexes.
N. Frazier St/Silver Springs Rd: To the East of the League Line Rd. community is the N. Frazier St. neighborhood. This sliver of land runs parallel to I-45 and includes a small body of water named Shadow Lake. Running down the middle is N. Frazier St., hence the name.
Beach Airport Rd/State Loop: Perched on the upper east end of town is the neighborhood that includes the Lone Star Executive Airport. This region extends down the 105 towards the center of town. Here you will find anything from a duplex for rent to high-rise apartment complexes.
W. Davis St/Wilson Rd: One of a number of smaller neighborhoods in Conroe, this community begins at the intersection of 336 and I-45 and extends to Old Montgomery Rd. W. Davis St. intersects it down the middle. This region is home to the Buddy Moorhead Stadium, too.
N. Frazier St/Wilson Rd: Sitting right next door to the W. Davis St. community is another small neighborhood that covers the area from W. Cartwright Rd. to just past the 105.
City Center: Sandwiched in the middle of all the small neighborhoods in Conroe is the City Center. Here, renters have access to mostly small apartment complexes and high-rise buildings.
E. Davis St/Porter Rd: The last of the tiny neighborhoods in Conroe sits just east of the City Center. This region offers a mix of houses, apartments and mobile homes.
S. Loop 336 W/Old Magnolia Rd: Nestled under the group of tiny neighborhoods is the area of S. Loop. This community has a number of small bodies of water. Running through the middle of is the 336, which loops around Artesian Lake before crossing over the 2854.
Magnolia Pkwy/Old Conroe Rd: Jutting out from at the end of the S. Loop neighborhood is the community that makes up the western edge of Conroe. This area goes from I-45 to Honea Egypt Rd., and borders the neighboring town of Magnolia.
Beach: Directly east of the small neighborhoods in Conroe is a larger community called Beach. This area, oddly enough, has nothing to do with water. It starts at S. Frazier St. with a panhandle that extends to Porter Rd. then fans out in all directions until the 3083 intersects with Crighton Rd. to the south and E. Davis St. to the north.
Fm 1314 Rd/Stidham Rd: Just under the Beach community is a slightly larger neighborhood that runs parallel with I-45. This region starts where Beach ends and extends down to Ehlers Rd.
Fm 1314 Rd/Calhoun Rd: The three largest neighborhoods in Conroe are found in the southern region of town. The first starts at Crighton Rd and extends south all the way to the city limits near Old Houston Rd. This area offers mobile home parks, houses and apartment complexes.
Woodloch: Skirting along the western edge of Conroe is the small community of Woodloch. Woodloch borders The Woodlands, Texas and runs parallel to I-45.
Grangerland: Grangerland is the second in the grouping of larger Conroe, Texas neighborhoods. This region covers the eastern side of the town and includes a sliver of the Sam Houston National Forest.
Fm 2090 Rd/Firetower Rd: The third of the large neighborhoods sits in the southern most region of town. The community runs parallel with I-69 and borders New Caney, TX.
Fm 1485 Rd/Old Houston Rd: Sandwiched between two larger neighborhoods is a sliver of a community that runs from the Farm to Market Rd. 1485 to Dry Creek. This area is one of two neighborhoods that make up the southern tip of the city.
Conroe is a medium-sized town, meaning you don't have to put up with all the ruckus you see in metropolitan areas, but it is still big enough to offer some perks. For example, in the downtown area on Main Street, residents enjoy the exhibits of the Louis H. Wheeler Fine Art Gallery. One of the bigger attractions found in the city of Conroe is the Crighton Theatre home to the Sounds of Texas Music Series. The Owen Theatre is the stage of choice for both the Crighton Players and the Crighton Kidz.
Transportation offerings in Conroe vary. Drivers are close to a number of mainstream travel routes such as I-45 and the Texas Loop 336, which circles the city. Conroe is working on improving public transport options, as well, with their Conroe Connection.
Residents of Conroe have the best of all worlds. They are close enough to Houston to enjoy city life. The town is large enough on its own to offer distinctive culture that includes fine dining and art, and it sits within miles of Lake Conroe for the outdoor lovers.
June 2020 Conroe Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Conroe Rent Report. Conroe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Conroe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Conroe rents decline sharply over the past month
Conroe rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Conroe stand at $892 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,091 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Conroe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Houston Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Conroe throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
- Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Conroe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Conroe has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Conroe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
- Conroe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,091 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Conroe.
- While rents in Conroe remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Conroe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Conroe.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.