/
/
brookshire
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Brookshire, TX📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 9 at 02:08pm
$
4 Units Available
Brookshire Village
529 Village Way Dr, Brookshire, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
810 sqft
If you're looking for fully-equipped kitchens, faux wood and tile flooring, walk-in closets, and ample storage space, this complex is the one for you. Community amenities include assigned parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Brookshire
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3015 Darlington Court
3015 Darlington Court, Fort Bend County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
One story home/ 4 bedrooms in Katy Tamarron subdivision. Open floor plan, Granite Countertops, REFRIGERATOR/Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. Close to Katy Mills Mall, easy access to I-10, & FM 1093.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
29831 Bellous River Lane
29831 Bellous River Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2205 sqft
Beautiful Beazer 1 story in Young Lake. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation, LED lights, Low E windows + more. Inside find beautiful tile floors, soft neutral paint, & raised ceilings with recessed lights. Study w/French doors.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3006 Reid Meadows Court
3006 Reid Meadows Ct, Waller County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1566 sqft
When you need to stay home, you better make sure it is a great home!!! If you are looking for the perfect 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, comfortable and yet cozy, easy to clean like new home...
Results within 10 miles of Brookshire
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
34 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1389 sqft
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
15 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1530 sqft
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
24 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
107 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
946 sqft
Pool and hot tub with wooden sundeck, plus adjacent grassy picnic area. Spacious walk-in closets with every bedroom. Just one mile to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated April 16 at 12:26pm
$
41 Units Available
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1475 sqft
Fitness center with spinning room. Resort-style pool with landscaped fountains. Dog park with pet wash station. Upscale kitchens with slab granite countertops, tile backsplashes, track and pendant lighting.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr, Waller County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2125 sqft
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, Master bedroom Downstairs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24426 Dolce Marina Ct
24426 Dolce Marina Ct, Waller County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1589 sqft
Katy Home For Lease | Never lived In! - Property Id: 223699 List by: Camillo Properties Call, Text, or hit the contact button to schedule a tour! 832-236-5130 The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
33814 Fulshear Farms Road
33814 Fulshear Farms Road, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
2832 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Fulshear, TX is now available.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
3319 Lake Como Court
3319 Lake Como Ct, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1398 sqft
The Guardian II plan is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
24347 Dolce Marina Court
24347 Dolce Marina Ct, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1398 sqft
The Guardian II plan is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Brookshire rentals listed on Apartment List is $930.
Some of the colleges located in the Brookshire area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, Baylor College of Medicine, and Houston Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brookshire from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.