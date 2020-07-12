/
university place
318 Apartments for rent in University Place, Houston, TX
26 Units Available
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid-rise apartment complex with peaceful courtyard and pool. Located just minutes from downtown, a Medical Center and nearby shopping and dining. Modern finishes like stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit.
24 Units Available
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,654
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end homes with engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite slab and marble countertops, designer track and pendant lighting. Outdoor kitchen and cabana lounges. LEED Certified. Just blocks from Rice University.
27 Units Available
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,342
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,217
1587 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,704
2455 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with stainless steel appliances, frameless cabinets, slab granite and quartzite countertops. Rooftop pool with sundeck and shaded cabanas. Just blocks from Rice University.
29 Units Available
South Main Building
7551 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1491 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Come home to a life of ease at South Main Building.
81 Units Available
Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,505
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1141 sqft
High-rise living in an urban setting near Hermann Park, Rice University and Houston Medical Center. Ceiling fans and tubs/showers. Yoga/spin studio, infinity edge pool and personal outdoor cabanas.
5 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
985 sqft
Secure and comfortable units with cutting-edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff. Superb location for business within Houston's inner loop. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, and parks are all nearby.
78 Units Available
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
Crown molding and huge windows for elegant home interiors. Pristine landscaping surrounds resort-style pool and grill areas. Two-story fitness center with dozens of pieces of cardio and resistance equipment. Resident events including socials and fitness classes.
13 Units Available
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1222 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly apartment complex. Just steps from Hermann Park, an 18-hole golf course, and a leash-free dog park. Within walking distance from Houston's finest museums and theater districts.
5 Units Available
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1919 Portsmouth St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
Muse Museum District
1301 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,255
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1340 sqft
Located in the Museum District, close to Highland Village, Rice Village and The Galleria. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and tumbled stone backsplashes. Community offers courtyard pool, tanning ledge and lanai.
24 Units Available
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,385
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1254 sqft
The luxurious pool offers a nice view from the patio or balcony of this complex with its own parking garage. Each pet-friendly apartment comes equipped with granite countertops, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry.
17 Units Available
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St., Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1211 sqft
Gables Revere Upper Kirby offers the unique opportunity to enjoy loft-style living in a tranquil, charming neighborhood while also boasting tremendous walkability to dining, shopping and recreation.
28 Units Available
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,959
1241 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
2466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,840
4213 sqft
Located in the heart of the Museum District. Units have built-in dishwashers, microwaves and stainless steel appliances. All tenants can take advantage of 24-hour concierge, building elevator and garage, and a pool.
40 Units Available
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,346
3329 sqft
Situated in the desirable Museum District in Houston, just off Southwest Freeway. Elegant apartments feature W/D, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and giant walk-in closets. Cozy community courtyard.
38 Units Available
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,087
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1276 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available residents.
35 Units Available
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,474
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1520 sqft
Opening April 2017. Luxury units conveniently located in the heart of Texas Medical Center with easy access to the Hermann Park Golf Course, Museum District, Rice University and NRG Park. Pool, gym, dog park, concierge.
22 Units Available
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,414
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1322 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of downtown. Luxury units feature modern design, balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. On-site features include valet service, conference and media rooms, gym, and yoga.
18 Units Available
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1232 sqft
Wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and granite countertops for upscale living. Athletic club with hydro-massager open 24 hours. Study spaces on each floor. Steps from Braes Bayou and Texas Medical Center.
12 Units Available
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cutting-edge high-rise apartments that overlook a well-maintained swimming pool. Close to River Oaks Shopping Center, this complex offers concierge, a coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly units include granite counters, patios, and walk-in closets.
165 Units Available
Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1160 sqft
High ceilings with crown molding and designer lighting. Sprawling, park-like grounds with pristine landscaping, ponds, and walking trails. Two resort-style pools and a lap pool. Less than a mile to the Braes Bayou Trail.
5 Units Available
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1903 Portsmouth St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
The Inverness
3133 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1198 sqft
Home interiors with options for bay windows, oversized soaking tubs, private patios. Fitness center with cardio theater. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
111 Units Available
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,913
2944 sqft
Hanover River Oaks features new luxury apartment homes with one of a kind amenities set in the city of Houston.
13 Units Available
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,240
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units conveniently located near MD Anderson Medical Center, shopping, art galleries, dining and entertainment. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Gym and clubhouse. Residents have access to fully equipped outdoor kitchen and pool.
