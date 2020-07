Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish

deposit: $250 per pet.

fee: $250 per pet.

limit: 2 pets maximum

rent: $20/month per pet.

restrictions: We welcome your domestic pet if it is a bird or fish with written approval from our on-site management team. No reptiles or exotic animals please. Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons. Weight limit: 85 lbs