Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar gym pool pool table internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill hot tub internet cafe lobby media room package receiving trash valet

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Introducing Avanti Cityside, a community of over 378 luxury rental residences located on the edge of downtown Houston and the medical center. Work just minutes from home, but escape to an urban oasis at the end of each day. Here you'll find a sophisticated clubhouse with an Internet lounge, an athletic club, a business center, and two lavish pools. Plus you can choose from fifteen open-concept floor plans with chic archways, pendant lighting, and loads of metropolitan style. Discover Avanti Cityside. It's urban. It's an oasis. It's what's next now.