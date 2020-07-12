/
spring branch west
218 Apartments for rent in Spring Branch West, Houston, TX
35 Units Available
The Villas At Bunker Hill
9757 Pine Lake Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1239 sqft
Residents enjoy the on-site clubhouse, pool, BBQ plaza, internet café, 2 parks with benches, and more. Secure gated community. Units themselves offer luxurious details including large kitchens, washer/dryers, and a preinstalled cable/TV/internet/phone. Walking distance to Costco, movies, and more.
8 Units Available
Springwood Park
1500 Witte Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1424 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Springwood Park located in a highly desirable Westside Houston, Texas area.
71 Units Available
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1303 sqft
Beautiful setting near CityCenter, popular restaurants and retail stores. In-unit washers and dryers. Large, open floor plans. On-site library, resident lounge and gourmet coffee bar.
11 Units Available
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,965
1132 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First-rate amenities fit to accommodate luxurious living, including a concierge and rooftop pool. Units include hardwood flooring and private balcony. Near I-10 and Sam Houston freeways, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial City Mall.
145 Units Available
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,510
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
33 Units Available
Memorial City
872 Bettina Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1200 sqft
Located just north of Interstate 10, this comfortable development offers open floor plans, air conditioning, 2-inch blinds, dishwashers, walk-in closets and refrigerators. On-site amenities include four pools and online payments.
25 Units Available
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1386 sqft
Wide open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Multi-level resort-style pool and hot tub. Walking paths, benches, and picnic tables set in mature landscaping. One mile to Beltway 8.
30 Units Available
The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1418 sqft
Located off I-10 close to Memorial City Mall. Apartments feature bathtubs, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a fire pit, wine room, and dog park.
22 Units Available
The Nottingham Village
14250 Kimberley Ln, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1499 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1685 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Nottingham Village in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1103 sqft
Located in the heart of Spring Branch just off Long Point Road. Apartments feature w/d in unit, private patio/balcony and large, spacious layouts. Peaceful community with parking and quiet courtyard.
49 Units Available
Pearl City Centre
10402 Town and Country Way, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,284
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1278 sqft
Conveniently located in City Centre near I-10. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stunning interior design and resort-level amenities. Patio/balcony and in-unit laundry, plus a variety of on-site amenities, including pool, clubhouse, and gym.
77 Units Available
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd., Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1414 sqft
Wood grain flooring and granite countertops. Full-sized washer and dryer in each home. Resort-style pool with sundeck and shaded cabanas. Less than a mile to I-10 and Beltway 8.
20 Units Available
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,392
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1719 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,731
1939 sqft
Contemporary city-center apartments within walking distance of Memorial Middle School and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center. Units have hardwood floors, balconies, and walk-in closets. Gym access, 24-hour maintenance, and internet cafe.
14 Units Available
Ascent at CityCentre
801 Town and Country Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized windows and soaring ceilings. Kitchens with breakfast bars, abundant cabinet and counter space. Glass tile backsplashes, quartz countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, and stone sundeck with shaded cabanas. Less than a mile to I-10 and Beltway 8.
27 Units Available
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,098
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1286 sqft
Located just off Katy Freeway Frontage Road, this complex offers easy access to all of Houston. New units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and big walk-in closets. On-site gym and pool. Pet-friendly!
29 Units Available
Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1354 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and granite countertops make these one- to three-bedroom apartments stand out. Each features in-unit laundry, and there's a nice patio or balcony for relaxing outside.
33 Units Available
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$699
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1050 sqft
Park at Voss Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and
21 Units Available
Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1254 sqft
Great location right by Ray Miller Park with easy access to west Houston and the Energy Corridor. Multiple floor plans and units with high ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens.
47 Units Available
Hanover Post Oak
1750 Sky Lark Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,478
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,791
1397 sqft
Green living in a LEED Silver Certified community with all power coming from renewable resources. Electric car charging stations. Private movie room with luxurious theater-style seating. Floor plans available with wall-to-wall windows. Less than a mile to The Galleria.
14 Units Available
Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1107 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available, recently renovated with fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Charming balcony or patio views of excellently-maintained grounds. Cats and dogs welcome. Gym on-site. Extra storage available.
32 Units Available
Hayden at Enclave
12951 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyde Park at Enclave is a property that has everything. Take advantage of the 24-hour gym, outdoor grill, clubhouse or fitness center overlooking the private outdoor pool.
39 Units Available
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1300 sqft
Resort-style community near the Galleria. Also close to major transportation corridors, such as I-10 and Sam Houston Parkway. Apartments feature high-caliber kitchens and oversized walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and spa.
15 Units Available
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,538
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1637 sqft
Stylish, pet-friendly, studio-3 bedroom apartments conveniently located in Great Uptown. Units finished with hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and garage are available, along with 24-hour concierge service.
12 Units Available
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,289
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site, residents normally frequent the all-season heated pool. Newly renovated apartments fixed in a secure, gated community. Units have great location in Houston.
