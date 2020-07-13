Pearl 21 Eleven

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym pool shuffle board bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center dog park e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Luxury is yours in the upscale community of Pearl 21eleven. These new apartments with some of the best views in Houston have one, two, and three bedroom floor plans available for rent. With deluxe, well-appointed features and amenities, the only thing left to decide is which floor plan in this community is right for you. Each spacious apartment provides both comfort and elegance with 9'-6' ceilings in select homes, and faux wood floors. The gourmet kitchens include stainless steel appliances, gas stove in every home, maple cabinets, quartz countertops and offer you ample, convenient space to entertain and impress, and convenient space to prepare and serve delicious dishes. The quartz counters extend to the bathrooms as well, where you will enjoy garden tubs and, in select units, paired glass framed showers. Additional features include spacious closets with built-in shelving and full-size washers and dryers. Depending on the floor plan, you may also have access to built-in ...