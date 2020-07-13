All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:33 AM

Pearl 21 Eleven

2119 Westheimer Rd · (832) 205-8299
Location

2119 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1413 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 2502 · Avail. now

$1,483

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 1122 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2505 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,154

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Unit 1300 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,484

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 · Avail. now

$3,189

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1709 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pearl 21 Eleven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Luxury is yours in the upscale community of Pearl 21eleven. These new apartments with some of the best views in Houston have one, two, and three bedroom floor plans available for rent. With deluxe, well-appointed features and amenities, the only thing left to decide is which floor plan in this community is right for you. Each spacious apartment provides both comfort and elegance with 9'-6' ceilings in select homes, and faux wood floors. The gourmet kitchens include stainless steel appliances, gas stove in every home, maple cabinets, quartz countertops and offer you ample, convenient space to entertain and impress, and convenient space to prepare and serve delicious dishes. The quartz counters extend to the bathrooms as well, where you will enjoy garden tubs and, in select units, paired glass framed showers. Additional features include spacious closets with built-in shelving and full-size washers and dryers. Depending on the floor plan, you may also have access to built-in ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300-1br, $400-2br, $500-3br
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 99lb weight limit
Cats
restrictions: N/A
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking is first come first serve with reserved parking available for an additional monthly fee.
Storage Details: Storage units available for monthly rental

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pearl 21 Eleven have any available units?
Pearl 21 Eleven has 25 units available starting at $1,444 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Pearl 21 Eleven have?
Some of Pearl 21 Eleven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pearl 21 Eleven currently offering any rent specials?
Pearl 21 Eleven is offering the following rent specials: No Deposit!
Is Pearl 21 Eleven pet-friendly?
Yes, Pearl 21 Eleven is pet friendly.
Does Pearl 21 Eleven offer parking?
Yes, Pearl 21 Eleven offers parking.
Does Pearl 21 Eleven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pearl 21 Eleven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pearl 21 Eleven have a pool?
Yes, Pearl 21 Eleven has a pool.
Does Pearl 21 Eleven have accessible units?
No, Pearl 21 Eleven does not have accessible units.
Does Pearl 21 Eleven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pearl 21 Eleven has units with dishwashers.
