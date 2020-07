Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub ice maker smoke-free units Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments online portal

Our largest property to date is in Midtown. A very cool vintage 1930s building. It consists of 56 studio / efficiency units. Each unit has been upgraded to expose the original refinished hardwood floors (which still look great after 75 years!). Weve also cleaned up some of the original octagon tile on the bathroom floor and kitchen countertops. While we wanted to keep as much of the original 30s charm as possible, we also wanted to modernize a bit. Each unit has as lot of new. New items include: light fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom vanity, toilet, refrigerator, stove, AC, front door, Windows (in some units). As well as some remodeling to open up the floorplan.