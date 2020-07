Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bocce court carport coffee bar dog park e-payments internet cafe online portal yoga

Call us today to schedule a tour! Gate was the very first community that created The Village in 1969. Gate is known for its rustic, Mediterranean feel, huge patios and majestic trees, courtyard gatherings, and a private clubhouse. Today, its a favorite first foray into a life of spacious indoor-outdoor living of social events and special occasions celebrated in a place of history, heritage and fun (with no fewer than three pools). This community includes 3 pools, poolside grilling areas and cabanas, access to The Village Fit, beautiful large trees, and spacious courtyards.