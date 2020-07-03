The Ash at the Branch

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

North Central Dallas 1/1 $1391



Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Elevators, Dog Park, Community parking garage, Bus stop

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group