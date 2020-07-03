All apartments in Dallas
The Ash at the Branch

4646 Amesbury Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4646 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
North Central Dallas 1/1 $1391

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Elevators, Dog Park, Community parking garage, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ash at the Branch have any available units?
The Ash at the Branch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ash at the Branch have?
Some of The Ash at the Branch's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ash at the Branch currently offering any rent specials?
The Ash at the Branch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ash at the Branch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ash at the Branch is pet friendly.
Does The Ash at the Branch offer parking?
Yes, The Ash at the Branch offers parking.
Does The Ash at the Branch have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Ash at the Branch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ash at the Branch have a pool?
Yes, The Ash at the Branch has a pool.
Does The Ash at the Branch have accessible units?
No, The Ash at the Branch does not have accessible units.
Does The Ash at the Branch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ash at the Branch has units with dishwashers.

