The Ash at the Branch

Amenities
North Central Dallas 1/1 $1391
Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Elevators, Dog Park, Community parking garage, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators
Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
*pics are of model apartments at this location*
This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.
www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group