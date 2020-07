Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse conference room dog park hot tub key fob access online portal

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Located only one block from the historic Katy Trail and perfectly situated in the vibrant Uptown district, Routh Street Flats is redefining urban living. We offer spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans that include top-of-the-line amenities. Apartments feature eight-foot doors, nine-foot ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens with granite counter tops and designer back-splash, and your own private balcony or patio.