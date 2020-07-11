Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

Renaissance Parc is part of the best in North Dallas. The city of Dallas is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the nation. The ultra modern, sophisticated city attracts worldwide travelers, making the Dallas Area the No. 1 leisure destination in Texas. Located in North Dallas, we offer easy access to LBJ, Beltline and the Dallas North Tollway. Addison Dallas Apartments near Galleria Mall is just moments away from the best shopping, dining and entertainment options. Our community offers fantastic amenities for our residents. Stay in shape at our 24-hour physical fitness center or soak up the sun in our resort style pool. Check your email and stay on top of work in our business center. We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom Addison Dallas Apartments that welcome you to a wonderful neighborhood feel.



With the best shopping in the Southwest, four-and-five diamond (star) hotels and restaurants, the largest urban arts district in the nation, North Dallas offers variety, along with moderate weathe