Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Renaissance Parc

5151 Verde Valley Ln · (833) 513-7027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5151 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX 75254

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2318 · Avail. Sep 9

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2434 · Avail. Jul 20

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1923 · Avail. Jul 21

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2302 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0626 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0616 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1105 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Unit 0504 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renaissance Parc.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Renaissance Parc is part of the best in North Dallas. The city of Dallas is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the nation. The ultra modern, sophisticated city attracts worldwide travelers, making the Dallas Area the No. 1 leisure destination in Texas. Located in North Dallas, we offer easy access to LBJ, Beltline and the Dallas North Tollway. Addison Dallas Apartments near Galleria Mall is just moments away from the best shopping, dining and entertainment options. Our community offers fantastic amenities for our residents. Stay in shape at our 24-hour physical fitness center or soak up the sun in our resort style pool. Check your email and stay on top of work in our business center. We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom Addison Dallas Apartments that welcome you to a wonderful neighborhood feel.

With the best shopping in the Southwest, four-and-five diamond (star) hotels and restaurants, the largest urban arts district in the nation, North Dallas offers variety, along with moderate weathe

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom) $200 (2 bedroom) $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $80 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $7/month & Pest: $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Weight restrictions (80lbs)
Parking Details: Residents get issued 1 parking permit per leaseholder. Covered lot.
Storage Details: There is a $25 monthly fee for covered parking

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renaissance Parc have any available units?
Renaissance Parc has 11 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Renaissance Parc have?
Some of Renaissance Parc's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renaissance Parc currently offering any rent specials?
Renaissance Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Renaissance Parc pet-friendly?
Yes, Renaissance Parc is pet friendly.
Does Renaissance Parc offer parking?
Yes, Renaissance Parc offers parking.
Does Renaissance Parc have units with washers and dryers?
No, Renaissance Parc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Renaissance Parc have a pool?
Yes, Renaissance Parc has a pool.
Does Renaissance Parc have accessible units?
No, Renaissance Parc does not have accessible units.
Does Renaissance Parc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renaissance Parc has units with dishwashers.

