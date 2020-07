Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room courtyard fire pit key fob access package receiving

Deep Ellum is more than just a spirited neighborhood on the rise. It’s a stronghold of self-made movers and shakers who aren’t afraid to do things their own way. Together, we’ve formed a vibrant oasis for the offbeat and continue to forge ahead to what’s next. At NOVEL Deep Ellum, you can immerse yourself in a place that celebrates the daily adventure, delights in the unconventional and doesn’t shy away from making a statement every now and then. Because around here, we’re just like you – perfectly off center.