Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

Francesca

4214 Rawlins Street · (469) 415-1196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4214 Rawlins Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Francesca.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
courtyard
dog grooming area
internet access
Spanish influence and modern style converge at The Francesca. This gorgeous community set in Oak Lawn is within walking distance of dining and entertainment, while still offering an upscale, independent living experience. There are a variety of classic and renovated studios and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhomes available for rent. You will be minutes from the Dallas North Tollway, wedged in between Cedar Springs & Lemmon Ave for easy access to all your needs, and even conveniently close to Uptown and the Design District. Step into the courtyard to bask in the sun, read the latest novel, or converse with your neighbors. Living in The Francesca means a social, chic, and inspired lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $149
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
restrictions: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Francesca have any available units?
Francesca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Francesca have?
Some of Francesca's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Francesca currently offering any rent specials?
Francesca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Francesca pet-friendly?
Yes, Francesca is pet friendly.
Does Francesca offer parking?
Yes, Francesca offers parking.
Does Francesca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Francesca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Francesca have a pool?
No, Francesca does not have a pool.
Does Francesca have accessible units?
Yes, Francesca has accessible units.
Does Francesca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Francesca has units with dishwashers.
