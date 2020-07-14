Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry courtyard dog grooming area internet access

Spanish influence and modern style converge at The Francesca. This gorgeous community set in Oak Lawn is within walking distance of dining and entertainment, while still offering an upscale, independent living experience. There are a variety of classic and renovated studios and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhomes available for rent. You will be minutes from the Dallas North Tollway, wedged in between Cedar Springs & Lemmon Ave for easy access to all your needs, and even conveniently close to Uptown and the Design District. Step into the courtyard to bask in the sun, read the latest novel, or converse with your neighbors. Living in The Francesca means a social, chic, and inspired lifestyle.