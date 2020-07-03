Evethings Big in Texas

Amenities

Home for Sale will Consider Land Contract - $2,695,000 with Large Down Payment will Need to Qualify Based on Credit



Serious inquiries only - Call Allen - 313-316-6234



Amazing home on acreage located centrally between Dallas and Fort Worth * Unbelievable with 7806 sq ft with many windows through out the home to view the breathtaking 9 ac. Plus * Italian marble, limestone and wood with grandeur of mother of pearl accents, marble, granite and glitter quartzite counters in the kitchen, high end appliances, built in coffee maker, unbelievable landscaping & terrain, owner will consider owner finance one on one situation.



Property TypeResidential, Single Family



StyleSingle Detached, Contemporary/Modern, Traditional



CommunityBooger Woods Add



CountyDallas



