Dallas City Gates

Amazing Condo on the Top Floor with French Doors leading to a Balcony in the Treetops. Nearby Cityplace, SMU, Uptown and West Village. Turn key unit with refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Wood Floors, SS Appliances, Large Walk in Closet, Remodeled Bathroom. Gated Property with Secured, Designated, Parking Garage. Surveillance present. Otis Elevator. Water, Trash included. High Ceiling due to being on the top floor. Comes Furnished, as visible in the pictures (optional). This condo complex will be undergoing an entire exterior makeover this year for $300,000. The project cost has already been funded by the unit owners.