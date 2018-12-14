All apartments in Dallas
Dallas City Gates

4108 Office Parkway
Location

4108 Office Parkway, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Amazing Condo on the Top Floor with French Doors leading to a Balcony in the Treetops. Nearby Cityplace, SMU, Uptown and West Village. Turn key unit with refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Wood Floors, SS Appliances, Large Walk in Closet, Remodeled Bathroom. Gated Property with Secured, Designated, Parking Garage. Surveillance present. Otis Elevator. Water, Trash included. High Ceiling due to being on the top floor. Comes Furnished, as visible in the pictures (optional). This condo complex will be undergoing an entire exterior makeover this year for $300,000. The project cost has already been funded by the unit owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dallas City Gates have any available units?
Dallas City Gates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Dallas City Gates have?
Some of Dallas City Gates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dallas City Gates currently offering any rent specials?
Dallas City Gates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dallas City Gates pet-friendly?
No, Dallas City Gates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Dallas City Gates offer parking?
Yes, Dallas City Gates offers parking.
Does Dallas City Gates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dallas City Gates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dallas City Gates have a pool?
No, Dallas City Gates does not have a pool.
Does Dallas City Gates have accessible units?
No, Dallas City Gates does not have accessible units.
Does Dallas City Gates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dallas City Gates has units with dishwashers.

