All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Brady.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Brady
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:55 AM

Brady

2728 Cedar Springs Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2728 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
This community offers a luxury experience like no other apartments in Uptown. Our residents are looking for a different type of rental- one that suits their lifestyle and tastes. We feature a host of amenities within our units and our community areas. Its about the options... Where you live, work and play. Our residents will enjoy a variety of expertly designed floor plans customized with you in mind. With its coveted Dallas address, you will be within close proximity to world renowned shopping, first class dining and exceptional nightlife. These luxury apartment homes are not your typical rental experience- and that is something we take pride in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brady have any available units?
Brady doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Brady have?
Some of Brady's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brady currently offering any rent specials?
Brady is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brady pet-friendly?
No, Brady is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Brady offer parking?
No, Brady does not offer parking.
Does Brady have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brady does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brady have a pool?
Yes, Brady has a pool.
Does Brady have accessible units?
No, Brady does not have accessible units.
Does Brady have units with dishwashers?
No, Brady does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University