Amenities

patio / balcony pool elevator microwave refrigerator

This community offers a luxury experience like no other apartments in Uptown. Our residents are looking for a different type of rental- one that suits their lifestyle and tastes. We feature a host of amenities within our units and our community areas. Its about the options... Where you live, work and play. Our residents will enjoy a variety of expertly designed floor plans customized with you in mind. With its coveted Dallas address, you will be within close proximity to world renowned shopping, first class dining and exceptional nightlife. These luxury apartment homes are not your typical rental experience- and that is something we take pride in.