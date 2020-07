Ascent Victory Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging coffee bar conference room e-payments game room golf room green community guest parking internet access key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet yoga

EVER UPWARD. Handcrafted luxury. Rugged natural textures. High-end amenities. Down to earth yet climbing towards the sky, our comfortable high-rise retreat features effortless confidence and rustic upscale style. Live in a home with authentic character, including real hardwood floors, granite stone countertops, and floor to ceiling windows. Relish a laid-back setting where you can grill steaks with friends, unwind by the fire pit, and relax in an infinity edge pool cantilevered over the street. Discover the perfect location between dynamic Uptown and easygoing Victory Park, with epic views of the Dallas skyline and Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. With top quality craftsmanship and robust modern design, our spectacular Dallas apartments offer a unique atmosphere of raw sophistication and enviable success.