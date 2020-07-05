All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:08 PM

9936 Brockbank Drive

9936 Brockbank Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9936 Brockbank Dr, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Features two bedrooms, two full baths, two living areas, an open kitchen with breakfast nook, and private fenced backyard leading to spacious 1-car garage with extra storage room. Convenient location off of Walnut Hill and Harry Hines Blvd.Rent: $1450.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9936 Brockbank Drive have any available units?
9936 Brockbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9936 Brockbank Drive have?
Some of 9936 Brockbank Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9936 Brockbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9936 Brockbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9936 Brockbank Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9936 Brockbank Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9936 Brockbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9936 Brockbank Drive offers parking.
Does 9936 Brockbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9936 Brockbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9936 Brockbank Drive have a pool?
No, 9936 Brockbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9936 Brockbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 9936 Brockbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9936 Brockbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9936 Brockbank Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

