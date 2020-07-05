9936 Brockbank Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Features two bedrooms, two full baths, two living areas, an open kitchen with breakfast nook, and private fenced backyard leading to spacious 1-car garage with extra storage room. Convenient location off of Walnut Hill and Harry Hines Blvd.Rent: $1450.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.