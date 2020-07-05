9930 Cloister Drive

Amenities

PENDING. SIGNED LEASE PENDING MOVE IN. Happy to show following CDC + Dallas Co guidelines! ALGER PARK AREA! NEW * FRESH * PAINT! PRO-CLEANED! STERILIZED! CUTE! COZY! Ready to make memories! 2 BIG bedrooms & 2 bathrooms! 2 really BIG living rooms, 1 open to kitchen & 1 open to dining! 2 dining areas at each end of kitchen! 2 car detached garage w- opener & covered breezeway into home! VERSATILE floorplan where formals could be home office, study, music areas or whatever you want! VERY NOSTALGIC with retro charm! HARDWOODS throughout most of home w- tile in wet areas & 1 room of NEW CARPET 2020! GREAT price! $45 application fee. $1695 rent. $1690 deposit.