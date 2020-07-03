9919 Rio Doso Drive

Amenities

Adorable corner lot home with all new upgrades! Gorgeous light oak laminate flooring throughout first floor with recessed lighting, nice natural light and a well shaded backyard. Stunning modern kitchen featuring newly taupe painted cabinetry, quartz counter tops and island offering plenty of counter space and storage. All bedrooms are located on the second story with great closets. Relax in the spacious master suite featuring tall ceilings, with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. You don't want to miss out on this amazing opportunity. Come view today!