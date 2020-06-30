9907 Ridgehaven Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Step into this adorable highly sought-after Lake Highlands home located on quiet street in the coveted Lake Ridge Estates. Richardson ISD schools. This home has been tastefully updated with an open kitchen with new cabinets, island with 5 burner gas cooktop, SS appliances, granite counters and beautiful backsplash. Fridge Included. Enjoy the restored original hardwoods and updated windows. The master retreat is spacious & the bathroom has been beautifully updated with large walk in shower & gorgeous finishes. From the family room, walk into the inviting backyard through French doors to a charming covered patio. Homes offers huge living and fabulous dining room. Lovely restored original hall bath is a superb addition to the home. Close proximity to White Rock Lake, Flag Pole Hill & jogging-biking trails.This home has it all! NO pets.