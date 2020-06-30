All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9907 Ridgehaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9907 Ridgehaven Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 4:59 PM

9907 Ridgehaven Drive

9907 Ridgehaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9907 Ridgehaven Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Step into this adorable highly sought-after Lake Highlands home located on quiet street in the coveted Lake Ridge Estates. Richardson ISD schools. This home has been tastefully updated with an open kitchen with new cabinets, island with 5 burner gas cooktop, SS appliances, granite counters and beautiful backsplash. Fridge Included. Enjoy the restored original hardwoods and updated windows. The master retreat is spacious & the bathroom has been beautifully updated with large walk in shower & gorgeous finishes. From the family room, walk into the inviting backyard through French doors to a charming covered patio. Homes offers huge living and fabulous dining room. Lovely restored original hall bath is a superb addition to the home. Close proximity to White Rock Lake, Flag Pole Hill & jogging-biking trails.This home has it all! NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9907 Ridgehaven Drive have any available units?
9907 Ridgehaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9907 Ridgehaven Drive have?
Some of 9907 Ridgehaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9907 Ridgehaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9907 Ridgehaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9907 Ridgehaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9907 Ridgehaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9907 Ridgehaven Drive offer parking?
No, 9907 Ridgehaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9907 Ridgehaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9907 Ridgehaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9907 Ridgehaven Drive have a pool?
No, 9907 Ridgehaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9907 Ridgehaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 9907 Ridgehaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9907 Ridgehaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9907 Ridgehaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University