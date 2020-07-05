9861 Williamsburg Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Thoughtfully updated and located in the highly desirable Midway Hollow neighborhood, this home is situated on an oversized lot canopied by mature trees. A large cedar-covered patio creates an outdoor living space overlooking the spacious backyard. Three bedrooms and three full baths, two generous living spaces and an open floorplan make this home a great place to live.Updates completed include new electrical,plumbing, roof and HVAC also updated.Interior features include hand scraped hardwood floors,stone floors,Alder wood millwork,stainless appliance, granite counters and a large kitchen with island.