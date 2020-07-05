All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9861 Williamsburg Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9861 Williamsburg Road
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:00 AM

9861 Williamsburg Road

9861 Williamsburg Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9861 Williamsburg Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Thoughtfully updated and located in the highly desirable Midway Hollow neighborhood, this home is situated on an oversized lot canopied by mature trees. A large cedar-covered patio creates an outdoor living space overlooking the spacious backyard. Three bedrooms and three full baths, two generous living spaces and an open floorplan make this home a great place to live.Updates completed include new electrical,plumbing, roof and HVAC also updated.Interior features include hand scraped hardwood floors,stone floors,Alder wood millwork,stainless appliance, granite counters and a large kitchen with island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9861 Williamsburg Road have any available units?
9861 Williamsburg Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9861 Williamsburg Road have?
Some of 9861 Williamsburg Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9861 Williamsburg Road currently offering any rent specials?
9861 Williamsburg Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9861 Williamsburg Road pet-friendly?
No, 9861 Williamsburg Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9861 Williamsburg Road offer parking?
Yes, 9861 Williamsburg Road offers parking.
Does 9861 Williamsburg Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9861 Williamsburg Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9861 Williamsburg Road have a pool?
No, 9861 Williamsburg Road does not have a pool.
Does 9861 Williamsburg Road have accessible units?
No, 9861 Williamsburg Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9861 Williamsburg Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9861 Williamsburg Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr
Dallas, TX 75237
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University