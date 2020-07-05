9861 Williamsburg Road

Amenities
Thoughtfully updated and located in the highly desirable Midway Hollow neighborhood, this home is situated on an oversized lot canopied by mature trees. A large cedar-covered patio creates an outdoor living space overlooking the spacious backyard. Three bedrooms and three full baths, two generous living spaces and an open floorplan make this home a great place to live.Updates completed include new electrical,plumbing, roof and HVAC also updated.Interior features include hand scraped hardwood floors,stone floors,Alder wood millwork,stainless appliance, granite counters and a large kitchen with island.