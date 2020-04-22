All apartments in Dallas
9840 San Lea Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9840 San Lea Drive

9840 San Lea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9840 San Lea Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This cat and dog-friendly home in Casa View has been recently redone! Inside, find laminate flooring, granite counter tops, a dishwasher, ceiling fans in each room, central heat/air and, outside, a fenced backyard and off-street parking. The home is within walking distance of Eastfield College, Motley Elementary School and Park, and is a short drive from Town East Mall! It also offers easy access to highways 635 and 30. Appliances are included! New energy-efficient windows were installed Feb. 2018 to help lower your electric bill! Self-tour this home today with Rently.com.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9840 San Lea Drive have any available units?
9840 San Lea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9840 San Lea Drive have?
Some of 9840 San Lea Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9840 San Lea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9840 San Lea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9840 San Lea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9840 San Lea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9840 San Lea Drive offer parking?
No, 9840 San Lea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9840 San Lea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9840 San Lea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9840 San Lea Drive have a pool?
No, 9840 San Lea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9840 San Lea Drive have accessible units?
No, 9840 San Lea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9840 San Lea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9840 San Lea Drive has units with dishwashers.

