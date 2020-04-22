9840 San Lea Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This cat and dog-friendly home in Casa View has been recently redone! Inside, find laminate flooring, granite counter tops, a dishwasher, ceiling fans in each room, central heat/air and, outside, a fenced backyard and off-street parking. The home is within walking distance of Eastfield College, Motley Elementary School and Park, and is a short drive from Town East Mall! It also offers easy access to highways 635 and 30. Appliances are included! New energy-efficient windows were installed Feb. 2018 to help lower your electric bill! Self-tour this home today with Rently.com.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.