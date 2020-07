Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great Access!! Access to all major highways, Access to North Texas, and close to Galleria Mall. Fabulous move in ready, 2 level condo unit. Laminate Wood flooring throughout with carpet on the stairs. Beautiful kitchen updated appliances and built in microwave, and extra cabinet space. Ceramic tiled fireplace, Nice outdoor patio to enjoy the outdoors. Near Richland College and close to shopping. Great Place to call Home!!