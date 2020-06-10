9829 Walnut Street O304OO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Recently renovated beautiful 1 bedroom condo in the nice safe Richland Trace community! Spacious living room with stone fire place.Nice bedroom suite.Wood floor,Refrigerator,washer,dryer,microwave are all included. Nice dinning area. Private front patio with brick fence and gate. A lot of storage space. Water and gas are included in the rent. Security camera at community entrance. On site management office. Community pool and tennis court. Reserved parking. Great location close to Richland College, grocery stores, and bus stop. 5 minutes to 635 and 75. Plenty of retails, restaurants and entertainment within 10 minutes. PETS CASE BY CASE , NO SMOKING PLEASE. $45 application fee per adult.