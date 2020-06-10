All apartments in Dallas
9829 Walnut Street O304OO
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

9829 Walnut Street O304OO

9829 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

9829 Walnut St, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Recently renovated beautiful 1 bedroom condo in the nice safe Richland Trace community! Spacious living room with stone fire place.Nice bedroom suite.Wood floor,Refrigerator,washer,dryer,microwave are all included. Nice dinning area. Private front patio with brick fence and gate. A lot of storage space. Water and gas are included in the rent. Security camera at community entrance. On site management office. Community pool and tennis court. Reserved parking. Great location close to Richland College, grocery stores, and bus stop. 5 minutes to 635 and 75. Plenty of retails, restaurants and entertainment within 10 minutes. PETS CASE BY CASE , NO SMOKING PLEASE. $45 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9829 Walnut Street O304OO have any available units?
9829 Walnut Street O304OO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9829 Walnut Street O304OO have?
Some of 9829 Walnut Street O304OO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9829 Walnut Street O304OO currently offering any rent specials?
9829 Walnut Street O304OO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9829 Walnut Street O304OO pet-friendly?
Yes, 9829 Walnut Street O304OO is pet friendly.
Does 9829 Walnut Street O304OO offer parking?
Yes, 9829 Walnut Street O304OO offers parking.
Does 9829 Walnut Street O304OO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9829 Walnut Street O304OO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9829 Walnut Street O304OO have a pool?
Yes, 9829 Walnut Street O304OO has a pool.
Does 9829 Walnut Street O304OO have accessible units?
No, 9829 Walnut Street O304OO does not have accessible units.
Does 9829 Walnut Street O304OO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9829 Walnut Street O304OO has units with dishwashers.

