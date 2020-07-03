All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9822 Galway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9822 Galway Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:11 PM

9822 Galway Drive

9822 Galway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9822 Galway Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Lake Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON LARGE LOT (HEXTER ELEMENTARY). Coveted Lake Park Estates house. Stunning master retreat remodel with tile, dual vanity, custom shower, walk-in closet, plumbing. interior painting, re-stain entry door and deck, updated lighting in entry and hallway. Updated plumbing to kitchen, Replaced sidewalk for entry and portico repair. Replaced HVAC ducts added R26 insulation, Updated plumbing and toilets in guest bathrooms. Low-e windows across front of house. Remodel for gourmet chef’s kitchen with DCS range, Miele dishwasher, Viking hood, and custom cabinets, added wet bar. Walking distance to White Rock, Casa Linda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9822 Galway Drive have any available units?
9822 Galway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9822 Galway Drive have?
Some of 9822 Galway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9822 Galway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9822 Galway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9822 Galway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9822 Galway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9822 Galway Drive offer parking?
No, 9822 Galway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9822 Galway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9822 Galway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9822 Galway Drive have a pool?
No, 9822 Galway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9822 Galway Drive have accessible units?
No, 9822 Galway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9822 Galway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9822 Galway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University