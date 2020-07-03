9822 Galway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON LARGE LOT (HEXTER ELEMENTARY). Coveted Lake Park Estates house. Stunning master retreat remodel with tile, dual vanity, custom shower, walk-in closet, plumbing. interior painting, re-stain entry door and deck, updated lighting in entry and hallway. Updated plumbing to kitchen, Replaced sidewalk for entry and portico repair. Replaced HVAC ducts added R26 insulation, Updated plumbing and toilets in guest bathrooms. Low-e windows across front of house. Remodel for gourmet chef’s kitchen with DCS range, Miele dishwasher, Viking hood, and custom cabinets, added wet bar. Walking distance to White Rock, Casa Linda.