9819 Walnut Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking pool

One of a Kind condo located in the Richland Trace community, minutes from shopping centers & significant Dallas Highways & Richland community college. Amazing appeal & fully remodeled. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo features outstanding brand-new laminate flooring & fresh paint thru-out, beautiful modern kitchen with updated cabinets, granite c-tops & cozy coffee bar, equipped with all the appliances & adjacent to the living room. Oversized master with WIC & full bath. Utilities & appliances included. Building located in rear of community in a peaceful area with ample parking. Perfect for a student, or family that wishes to save. Excellent community pools and clubhouse. You must see it now; it won't last long