Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Darling updated 3 BR, 2 Bath with 2 Living Areas home in the cute pocket of Alger Park in East Dallas! Just minutes away from White Rock Lake, the Dallas Arboretum and the popular restaurants and shopping of Casa Linda! This light and bright home has newly refinished wood floors, fresh paint throughout, newly updated bathrooms and an open floorplan, perfect for entertaining. Second living leads to the large deck and private backyard. Attached 1-car garage. The perfect rental!!!