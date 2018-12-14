All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9813 Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9813 Walnut Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

9813 Walnut Street

9813 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9813 Walnut Street, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
One of A Kind Condo located in sought-after Richland Trace Condominiums. The condo features a great open layout with vaulted ceilings in the living room. Beautiful light bright ceramic-tile flooring in the living area and red slate covers the fireplace. Nice and cozy fully equipped kitchen, all of the appliances are included, stackable washer & dryer as well. Oversized master bedroom with two walking closets for plenty of storage. Amazing balcony with a bonus storage room facing the green gardens and the community pool. Located close to shopping and bus lines, minutes from Richland Community College and easy commute for North Dallas. Come see & enjoy a great location with Richardson Schools & amazing landlords.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9813 Walnut Street have any available units?
9813 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9813 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9813 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9813 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9813 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9813 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 9813 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9813 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 9813 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 9813 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9813 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9813 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 9813 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 9813 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9813 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9813 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9813 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University