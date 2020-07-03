All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:02 AM

9806 Amberton Parkway

Location

9806 Amberton Parkway, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Exceptional floor plan includes kitchen, dining, living with fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the staircase, a sunroom, and a study. Custom designed Cuisines Laurier kitchen with unique details like spice rack built-in, corner space shelves, built-in trash bins, and soft close doors. Kitchen also has stainless steel appliances, under counter lighting, granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash. 3 bedrooms, each with an ensuite full bathroom and walk-in closet. Master has built-ins and a fireplace. Inviting Front and back courtyards. New fencing in the backyard completed in 2018. 2 car detached garage with lots of storage. Recently measured by an appraiser at 2103 SF. Community amenities include a clubhouse, 2 pools and wading pools, a dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and more! Richardson ISD Close proximity to 635- LBJ Freeway and 75-Central Expressway. Pets are case by case fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9806 Amberton Parkway have any available units?
9806 Amberton Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9806 Amberton Parkway have?
Some of 9806 Amberton Parkway's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9806 Amberton Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9806 Amberton Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9806 Amberton Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 9806 Amberton Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 9806 Amberton Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 9806 Amberton Parkway offers parking.
Does 9806 Amberton Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9806 Amberton Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9806 Amberton Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 9806 Amberton Parkway has a pool.
Does 9806 Amberton Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9806 Amberton Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9806 Amberton Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 9806 Amberton Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

