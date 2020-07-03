9806 Amberton Parkway

Amenities

Exceptional floor plan includes kitchen, dining, living with fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the staircase, a sunroom, and a study. Custom designed Cuisines Laurier kitchen with unique details like spice rack built-in, corner space shelves, built-in trash bins, and soft close doors. Kitchen also has stainless steel appliances, under counter lighting, granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash. 3 bedrooms, each with an ensuite full bathroom and walk-in closet. Master has built-ins and a fireplace. Inviting Front and back courtyards. New fencing in the backyard completed in 2018. 2 car detached garage with lots of storage. Recently measured by an appraiser at 2103 SF. Community amenities include a clubhouse, 2 pools and wading pools, a dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and more! Richardson ISD Close proximity to 635- LBJ Freeway and 75-Central Expressway. Pets are case by case fees may apply.