Dallas, TX
9721 Limestone Dr
Last updated July 22 2019 at 8:03 AM

9721 Limestone Dr

9721 Limestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9721 Limestone Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes carpet and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, appliances and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near Dollar General, La Unica Restaurante & Pupsueria, Pleasant Grove Elementary School and St Augustine Park. The home is located a short drive from 635 and Loop 12 Buckner Blvd. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9721 Limestone Dr have any available units?
9721 Limestone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9721 Limestone Dr have?
Some of 9721 Limestone Dr's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9721 Limestone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9721 Limestone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9721 Limestone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9721 Limestone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9721 Limestone Dr offer parking?
No, 9721 Limestone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9721 Limestone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9721 Limestone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9721 Limestone Dr have a pool?
No, 9721 Limestone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9721 Limestone Dr have accessible units?
No, 9721 Limestone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9721 Limestone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9721 Limestone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

