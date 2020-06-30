9719 Silver Meadow Drive

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been updated to include new paint and floors, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard, and it comes with appliances! The home is located just down the street from William M Anderson Elementary School, Apache Park and the bus line on St Augustine Dr. For your shopping needs, drive one street north to Lake June Rd, where you'll find McDonald's, Wingstop, dd's DISCOUNTS, Walgreens and El Rio Grande supermarket.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



