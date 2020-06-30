All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9719 Silver Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9719 Silver Meadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been updated to include new paint and floors, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard, and it comes with appliances! The home is located just down the street from William M Anderson Elementary School, Apache Park and the bus line on St Augustine Dr. For your shopping needs, drive one street north to Lake June Rd, where you'll find McDonald's, Wingstop, dd's DISCOUNTS, Walgreens and El Rio Grande supermarket.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 Silver Meadow Drive have any available units?
9719 Silver Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9719 Silver Meadow Drive have?
Some of 9719 Silver Meadow Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning.
Is 9719 Silver Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9719 Silver Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 Silver Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9719 Silver Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9719 Silver Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 9719 Silver Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9719 Silver Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9719 Silver Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 Silver Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 9719 Silver Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9719 Silver Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9719 Silver Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 Silver Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9719 Silver Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
