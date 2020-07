Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Well maintained and remodeled townhome with a great location and in a wonderful community! This 3 bedroom property is laid out to be extremely roomy and full of natural light. The property had updated light fixtures, counters, flooring and appliances. Enjoy the beautiful courtyard that doubles as a lovely welcome to guests coming to visit. This property has solid surface flooring throughout, several brand new windows and has been well cared for and ready for the next buyer or tenant!