Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open floor plan in this recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home on Cul De Sac in L Street neighborhood. Kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar opens to den, living room and dining room. Hardwoods throughout. Master bath features large walk-in shower and granite countertops. Hall bath feature new tub and granite countertops. Large backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage and additional storage building in back yard. Owner-licensed RE Agent.

--Short Term Lease Available--