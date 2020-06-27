Wi-Fi and Cable TV Ready 9-Foot Ceilings Decorative Crown Moulding Newly Installed Faux Hardwood Flooring Throughout Kitchen Custom Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures LED Lighting Wood Burning Fireplaces Washer/Dryer Connections* Electronic Thermostats Faux Wood Blinds Lake/Pool Views* Patios and Decks* Stainless Steel Appliances Newly Installed European Style Cabinets Under Cabinet LED Lighting Mosaic Marble Backsplash Spacious Pantry Over-the-Range Microwaves Dishwasher Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice Maker Newly Installed Faux Hardwood Flooring Throughout Bathrooms Spacious Cabinetry Decorative Lighting Premium Grade Carpet in Bedrooms and Closets Decorative Ceiling Fan with Lighting Walk-in Closets with Shelving 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Fishing Pier & Boat Dock Lush Landscaping On-Site Recycling Program Door to Door Valet Trash Package Acceptance Controlled Access Gates Privately Owned Lake with Fountain Online Rent Payments Available to Residents Reserved Parking Available Bark Park for Our Four-Legged Friends 3 Resort-Style Swimming Pools Poolside Lounge Equipment Outside Community Grilling & BBQ Area Shaded Gazebo State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with a Stunning Lake View Cardio Equipment Bench Training with Free Weights Resistance Training Clubhouse with Resident Lounge and Business Center Computer Work Stations High-Speed Internet Access Available Lounge Seating with Pool View Pool Table High-Definition Flat Screen TV Kitchen and Bar Area Train station within 1 mile
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 have?
Some of 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 is pet friendly.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 offer parking?