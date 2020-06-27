All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4

9600 Golf Lakes Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9600 Golf Lakes Trail, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
trash valet
Rent:$1094-1154

Wi-Fi and Cable TV Ready
9-Foot Ceilings
Decorative Crown Moulding
Newly Installed Faux Hardwood Flooring Throughout Kitchen
Custom Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures
LED Lighting
Wood Burning Fireplaces
Washer/Dryer Connections*
Electronic Thermostats
Faux Wood Blinds
Lake/Pool Views*
Patios and Decks*
Stainless Steel Appliances
Newly Installed European Style Cabinets
Under Cabinet LED Lighting
Mosaic Marble Backsplash
Spacious Pantry
Over-the-Range Microwaves
Dishwasher
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice Maker
Newly Installed Faux Hardwood Flooring Throughout Bathrooms
Spacious Cabinetry
Decorative Lighting
Premium Grade Carpet in Bedrooms and Closets
Decorative Ceiling Fan with Lighting
Walk-in Closets with Shelving
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Fishing Pier & Boat Dock
Lush Landscaping
On-Site Recycling Program
Door to Door Valet Trash
Package Acceptance
Controlled Access Gates
Privately Owned Lake with Fountain
Online Rent Payments Available to Residents
Reserved Parking Available
Bark Park for Our Four-Legged Friends
3 Resort-Style Swimming Pools
Poolside Lounge Equipment
Outside Community Grilling & BBQ Area
Shaded Gazebo
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with a Stunning Lake View
Cardio Equipment
Bench Training with Free Weights
Resistance Training
Clubhouse with Resident Lounge and Business Center
Computer Work Stations
High-Speed Internet Access Available
Lounge Seating with Pool View
Pool Table
High-Definition Flat Screen TV
Kitchen and Bar Area
Train station within 1 mile

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 have any available units?
9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 have?
Some of 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 is pet friendly.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 offer parking?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 offers parking.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 have a pool?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 has a pool.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 have accessible units?
No, 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A4 has units with dishwashers.

