Dallas, TX
9521 Liptonshire Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

9521 Liptonshire Drive

9521 Liptonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9521 Liptonshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Charming L Street Home in the highly sought after Lake Highlands neighborhood is stunning and move in ready! Beautifully updated with OPEN FLOOR PLAN great for entertaining. Large kitchen with updated cabinets, QUARTZ counters, SS appliances and water filter. Gorgeous ORIGINAL HARDWOODS throughout, NEW TANKLESS WATER HEATER, stacked washer and dryer, monitored alarm system paid by owner and built-ins for extra storage. MASTER BATH UPDATED 2018 and GUEST BATH 2020. Two car garage with opener. Walking distance to both Lake Highlands Elementary and Jr. High. Nice iron and wood fence surround this lovely backyard with plenty of room to run and play. LL prefers 24 month lease. Great locations to call HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have any available units?
9521 Liptonshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have?
Some of 9521 Liptonshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9521 Liptonshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9521 Liptonshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9521 Liptonshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9521 Liptonshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9521 Liptonshire Drive offers parking.
Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9521 Liptonshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have a pool?
No, 9521 Liptonshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 9521 Liptonshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9521 Liptonshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9521 Liptonshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

