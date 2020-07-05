9521 Liptonshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Charming L Street Home in the highly sought after Lake Highlands neighborhood is stunning and move in ready! Beautifully updated with OPEN FLOOR PLAN great for entertaining. Large kitchen with updated cabinets, QUARTZ counters, SS appliances and water filter. Gorgeous ORIGINAL HARDWOODS throughout, NEW TANKLESS WATER HEATER, stacked washer and dryer, monitored alarm system paid by owner and built-ins for extra storage. MASTER BATH UPDATED 2018 and GUEST BATH 2020. Two car garage with opener. Walking distance to both Lake Highlands Elementary and Jr. High. Nice iron and wood fence surround this lovely backyard with plenty of room to run and play. LL prefers 24 month lease. Great locations to call HOME!