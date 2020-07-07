952 Haley Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath house with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with carpet, spacious bedrooms and a large master closet. Fenced yard for kids and pets. Great house for everyone in the family and perfect for entertainment. Self-Showing available by Rently. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.