Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

952 Haley Drive

952 Halley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

952 Halley Drive, Dallas, TX 75253

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath house with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with carpet, spacious bedrooms and a large master closet. Fenced yard for kids and pets. Great house for everyone in the family and perfect for entertainment. Self-Showing available by Rently. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Haley Drive have any available units?
952 Haley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 Haley Drive have?
Some of 952 Haley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Haley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
952 Haley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Haley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 Haley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 952 Haley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 952 Haley Drive offers parking.
Does 952 Haley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Haley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Haley Drive have a pool?
No, 952 Haley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 952 Haley Drive have accessible units?
No, 952 Haley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Haley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 952 Haley Drive has units with dishwashers.

