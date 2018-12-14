944 Peavy Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace media room refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Don't miss out on this eye-catching, unique, Mid-Century Modern home in the heart of Eastwood. You'll also be in the Blue Ribbon award winning, Hexter Elementary School zone. Walking distance to White Rock Lake. Near Casa Linda Shopping center, Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. The bright, light and airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Throughout, you'll find features such as polished concrete floors, exposed brick, stylish lighting, built in wine fridge and home theater system. Schedule your showing today as this awesome rental won't last long!...