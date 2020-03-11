9434 Chimney Corner

Amenities
Spacious and move-in ready townhome in a great location! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus large game room upstairs! Features include open living area, a nice-sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, and wood burning fireplace. Nice, fenced backyard with private access to the garage! Centrally located to I-635 and US-75 with plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Come see this home today!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.