Last updated December 5 2019 at 1:11 AM

9434 Chimney Corner

9434 Chimney Corner · No Longer Available
Location

9434 Chimney Corner, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and move-in ready townhome in a great location! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus large game room upstairs! Features include open living area, a nice-sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, and wood burning fireplace. Nice, fenced backyard with private access to the garage! Centrally located to I-635 and US-75 with plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Come see this home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9434 Chimney Corner have any available units?
9434 Chimney Corner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9434 Chimney Corner have?
Some of 9434 Chimney Corner's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9434 Chimney Corner currently offering any rent specials?
9434 Chimney Corner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9434 Chimney Corner pet-friendly?
Yes, 9434 Chimney Corner is pet friendly.
Does 9434 Chimney Corner offer parking?
Yes, 9434 Chimney Corner offers parking.
Does 9434 Chimney Corner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9434 Chimney Corner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9434 Chimney Corner have a pool?
No, 9434 Chimney Corner does not have a pool.
Does 9434 Chimney Corner have accessible units?
No, 9434 Chimney Corner does not have accessible units.
Does 9434 Chimney Corner have units with dishwashers?
No, 9434 Chimney Corner does not have units with dishwashers.

