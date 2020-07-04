9420 Green Terrace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Avail 8-7. Nicely updated home on quiet non-thru street in Midway Hollow! Formal entry leads to open living & dining areas. Great updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops & appliances including range, dishwasher & built in microwave. Attractive 24 inch tile flooring in kitchen & breakfast area. Totally renovated baths with replaced ceramic tile, lighting, fixtures & furniture vanities! Hardwoods thruout living areas, bedrooms & hall. Great fenced backyard and attached 2-car garage!