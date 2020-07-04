All apartments in Dallas
9420 Green Terrace Drive

Location

9420 Green Terrace Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Avail 8-7. Nicely updated home on quiet non-thru street in Midway Hollow! Formal entry leads to open living & dining areas. Great updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops & appliances including range, dishwasher & built in microwave. Attractive 24 inch tile flooring in kitchen & breakfast area. Totally renovated baths with replaced ceramic tile, lighting, fixtures & furniture vanities! Hardwoods thruout living areas, bedrooms & hall. Great fenced backyard and attached 2-car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 Green Terrace Drive have any available units?
9420 Green Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9420 Green Terrace Drive have?
Some of 9420 Green Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 Green Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9420 Green Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 Green Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9420 Green Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9420 Green Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9420 Green Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 9420 Green Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9420 Green Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 Green Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 9420 Green Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9420 Green Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 9420 Green Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 Green Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9420 Green Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.

