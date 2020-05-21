All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9419 Cedar Run Drive

9419 Cedar Run Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9419 Cedar Run Dr, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419 Cedar Run Drive have any available units?
9419 Cedar Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419 Cedar Run Drive have?
Some of 9419 Cedar Run Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 Cedar Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9419 Cedar Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 Cedar Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9419 Cedar Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9419 Cedar Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9419 Cedar Run Drive offers parking.
Does 9419 Cedar Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9419 Cedar Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 Cedar Run Drive have a pool?
No, 9419 Cedar Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9419 Cedar Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 9419 Cedar Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 Cedar Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9419 Cedar Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

