9408 Green Terrace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wow! Elegant entry and easy-going floorplan! Open kitchen w island has granite countertops, upgraded SS appliances, and large pantry. 10ft ceilings, crown molding, hardwood in living areas, plantation shutters, and arched doorways add to the luxury. Large open living space has 2nd dining area and gas fireplace. Master bedroom looks out to a peaceful backyard and adjoining master bath has separate shower and soaking tub w double vanity and huge walk-in closet. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have outfitted closets and laundry room off the kitchen provides extra cabinets. Outdoor patio and yard is fenced which gives the perfect private retreat. Very close to the new Central Market and other shopping & dining options!