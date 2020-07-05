All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9408 Green Terrace

9408 Green Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9408 Green Terrace Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Wow! Elegant entry and easy-going floorplan! Open kitchen w island has granite countertops, upgraded SS appliances, and large pantry. 10ft ceilings, crown molding, hardwood in living areas, plantation shutters, and arched doorways add to the luxury. Large open living space has 2nd dining area and gas fireplace. Master bedroom looks out to a peaceful backyard and adjoining master bath has separate shower and soaking tub w double vanity and huge walk-in closet. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have outfitted closets and laundry room off the kitchen provides extra cabinets. Outdoor patio and yard is fenced which gives the perfect private retreat. Very close to the new Central Market and other shopping & dining options!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 Green Terrace have any available units?
9408 Green Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9408 Green Terrace have?
Some of 9408 Green Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9408 Green Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9408 Green Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 Green Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 9408 Green Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9408 Green Terrace offer parking?
No, 9408 Green Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9408 Green Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9408 Green Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 Green Terrace have a pool?
No, 9408 Green Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9408 Green Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9408 Green Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 Green Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9408 Green Terrace has units with dishwashers.

