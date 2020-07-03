9302 Chimney Sweep Lane

Amenities
This light filled and open townhouse is the nicest unit in Chimney Hill! End unit is completely updated with a neutral palette, 20 x 20 ceramic tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen and baths, and gorgeous Brazilian cherry wood plank flooring in bedrooms. Loft office, game room or 4th bedroom has a full bath addition! Incredible kitchen with amazing storage maximizing cabinetry design, pull out pantry, high end Electrolux SS appliance package incl. fridge, range with 2 ovens, dishwasher and deep single bowl farm sink and modern faucet. Granite countertops and island on wheels for flexibility! 2 Pools, lighted tennis courts, clubhouse! HOA includes Spectrum cable! 3 patios, 1 is covered! Gardner's dream!