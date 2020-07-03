9302 Chimney Sweep Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool tennis court

This light filled and open townhouse is the nicest unit in Chimney Hill! End unit is completely updated with a neutral palette, 20 x 20 ceramic tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen and baths, and gorgeous Brazilian cherry wood plank flooring in bedrooms. Loft office, game room or 4th bedroom has a full bath addition! Incredible kitchen with amazing storage maximizing cabinetry design, pull out pantry, high end Electrolux SS appliance package incl. fridge, range with 2 ovens, dishwasher and deep single bowl farm sink and modern faucet. Granite countertops and island on wheels for flexibility! 2 Pools, lighted tennis courts, clubhouse! HOA includes Spectrum cable! 3 patios, 1 is covered! Gardner's dream!