Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

9215 Esplanade Drive

9215 Esplanade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9215 Esplanade Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous updated Pierremont 2 bd, 2.5 bth unit. Beautiful gourmet kitchen, updated stainless appliances and granite counters, opens to the dining area and living area. Large dining area with a wall of built-ins, steps down into the living area. The living area has a gas frpl and French doors to the outdoor patio. Upstairs is the over sized Master bedroom with a sitting area, balcony, wall of built-ins and a lovely Master bath. Additional large guest bedroom with abundance of closets. Wonderful community amenities, pool and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9215 Esplanade Drive have any available units?
9215 Esplanade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9215 Esplanade Drive have?
Some of 9215 Esplanade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9215 Esplanade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9215 Esplanade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9215 Esplanade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9215 Esplanade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9215 Esplanade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9215 Esplanade Drive offers parking.
Does 9215 Esplanade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9215 Esplanade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9215 Esplanade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9215 Esplanade Drive has a pool.
Does 9215 Esplanade Drive have accessible units?
No, 9215 Esplanade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9215 Esplanade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9215 Esplanade Drive has units with dishwashers.

