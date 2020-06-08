9215 Esplanade Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Gorgeous updated Pierremont 2 bd, 2.5 bth unit. Beautiful gourmet kitchen, updated stainless appliances and granite counters, opens to the dining area and living area. Large dining area with a wall of built-ins, steps down into the living area. The living area has a gas frpl and French doors to the outdoor patio. Upstairs is the over sized Master bedroom with a sitting area, balcony, wall of built-ins and a lovely Master bath. Additional large guest bedroom with abundance of closets. Wonderful community amenities, pool and club house.