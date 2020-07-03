9201 Garland Rd Unit: 944

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table internet access media room pet friendly

944 square foot flat, one bedroom, one bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer connections, price is $1133-$1195



Lease terms- 3 to 13 months



Deposits:

One bedroom-$250

Two bedrooms-$350

Three bedrooms-$450



Application fee-$60/application or $75/couples

Administration fee-$100

Pet fee-$300

Pet deposit-$200

Pet rent-$20/Month/Pet, 2 pets limit



Our amenities are a resort like swimming pool, a club house with billiard tables, full equip kitchen, a theatre, computer access, fax service, Wi-Fi and our 24 hour fitness center.



Right now we are offering to deduct $100 from the apartment deposit and waiving off the administration fee of $100 in units that has been vacant for more than 30 days, we are also doing 24 hour look and lease special, can choose a coffee maker, a Fit Bit or a $100 Amazon gift card.