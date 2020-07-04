All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 11 2019

9111 Westglen Drive

9111 Westglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9111 Westglen Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath home in Casa Linda Forest close to White Rock Lake & the Arboretum. Soft, modern paint colors & beautiful wood-laminate floors throughout the living areas. Off the entry you'll find a large living & dining space that is flexible to fit your needs. This leads into the spacious breakfast area, kitchen with new SS dishwasher & refrigerator, & cozy family room with brick fireplace. Spacious master with 2 closets & attached master bath with newly retiled walk-in shower. Entertain in the backyard on the deck with pergola, play-set, & storage shed. Also featured: generous sized secondary bedrooms, 2-car garage, washer & dryer, and 2-car carport. Pets approved on per case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9111 Westglen Drive have any available units?
9111 Westglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9111 Westglen Drive have?
Some of 9111 Westglen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9111 Westglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9111 Westglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9111 Westglen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9111 Westglen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9111 Westglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9111 Westglen Drive offers parking.
Does 9111 Westglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9111 Westglen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9111 Westglen Drive have a pool?
No, 9111 Westglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9111 Westglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 9111 Westglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9111 Westglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9111 Westglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

