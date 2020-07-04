9111 Westglen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath home in Casa Linda Forest close to White Rock Lake & the Arboretum. Soft, modern paint colors & beautiful wood-laminate floors throughout the living areas. Off the entry you'll find a large living & dining space that is flexible to fit your needs. This leads into the spacious breakfast area, kitchen with new SS dishwasher & refrigerator, & cozy family room with brick fireplace. Spacious master with 2 closets & attached master bath with newly retiled walk-in shower. Entertain in the backyard on the deck with pergola, play-set, & storage shed. Also featured: generous sized secondary bedrooms, 2-car garage, washer & dryer, and 2-car carport. Pets approved on per case basis.