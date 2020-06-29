9110 Boundbrook Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Some of the best schools around as shown by test results - it is Lake Highlands High School. New pergo laminate, new paint, new counters & appliances in kitchen. New baths. New large glass door overlooks back yard. Richardson Schools. Park within walking distance. Near Central Expwy between Royal & Forest. For the family - wonderful, energy conservative home with washer & dryer connections. Covered front porch for sipping morning coffee. Back yard shade for outdoor cooking. This home has an exterior storage room at back for your lawn & garden items. This home is just waiting for you to make a date to see it. Landlord will require to meet tenant prior to final approval.